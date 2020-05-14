Mysuru City Corporation cleans storm water drain ahead of monsoon

May 14, 2020

Disinfectant sprayed at Devaraja Market, public toilets

Mysore/Mysuru: In a bid to prevent rain water from clogging and flowing into houses in low lying places, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) is undertaking the cleaning of the 13 km-long storm water drain (Raja Kaaluve) in MCC Zone-3 limits in city.

Every time the rain pounds the city, overgrown bushes and weeds that had grown inside the drain, prevented the smooth flow of rain water in the drain. This was resulting in the rain water overflowing from the drain and entering houses causing a lot of problems to the residents.

Considering all these facts, MCC Zone-3 Developmental Officer Sathyamurthy is undertaking the cleaning of the 13 km-long storm water drain in his limits. On May 4, Developmental Officer Sathyamurthy undertook the cleaning of the drain near Sharadadevinagar and Bogadi with the help of 15 labourers, one earth moving machine and a tipper.

Speaking to ‘SOM,’ Sathyamurthy said that the cleaning of the 13 km-long storm water drain has begun and added the D.K. Constructions has provided the earth moving machine and the tipper free of cost to be utilised for the cleaning purpose. Already, 4 km of the 13 km-long drain has been cleaned with only 9 km-long remaining to be cleaned, Sathyamurthy said.

Disinfectant sprayed

Following relaxation of lockdown rules and the public coming to Devaraja Market for purchase of fruits, vegetables and other essential commodities, the MCC Abhaya Team sprayed disinfectant inside and outside the market and the public toilets on Saturday afternoon.

MCC Health Officer Dr. Nagaraju said that spraying of disinfectant is being undertaken at all bus shelters, houses, markets, public toilets and other places in all 65 Wards in city.