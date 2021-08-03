Property tax rebate extended till Aug.31

August 3, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: In some relief to taxpayers amid the COVID crisis, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has extended the 5 percent rebate on payment of property tax (2021-22) by one more month. Following the extension, the rebate will now be in force till Aug. 31.

Following the second wave of attack of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown, the MCC had earlier extended the deadline for 5 percent tax rebate twice in order to enable the citizens make use of this opportunity.

Usually, the 5 percent rebate on property tax payment will be on offer for only a month from Apr. 1 to 30. But due to the pandemic, the MCC, as per Government directions, has extended the deadline to Aug. 31. From Sept.1, the citizens should pay their tax with a 2 percent interest for late payment.