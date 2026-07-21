Murder & Suicide

July 21, 2026

Man, wife & 2 daughters found dead in Hunsur house

Police suspect Harish may have suffocated the trio with plaster before ending his life

Mysuru: In a suspected case of murder and suicide, a 39-year-old man killed his wife and two young daughters before taking his own life at his residence in New Maruthi Layout in Hunsur. The incident came to light this noon.

The deceased have been identified as Harish (39), his wife Nishchita (37) and their daughters Naksha (14) and Raksha (8). Harish, son of Ratnapuri Satyappa, was a director of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Yuva Pade and worked in the vehicle recovery wing of an insurance company.

Confirming the incident to Star of Mysore, Mysuru Superintendent of Police Mallikarjun Baladandi said preliminary investigation indicates that Harish killed his wife and daughters before dying by suicide by hanging.

Police suspect Harish may have suffocated the three victims by covering their faces with adhesive pain-relief patches or belladonna plaster. However, the exact cause of death will be confirmed only after the post-mortem examination and forensic analysis.

Investigators said Harish had sent his mother to her parental home three days before the incident. The family was living together in the house at New Maruthi Layout.

According to the SP, a suicide note recovered from the house states that Harish had been facing mounting personal and financial difficulties. The note reportedly mentions heavy financial losses and that the family’s only house had been mortgaged.

Hunsur Town Police have registered a case and launched an investigation. Scene of Crime Officers (SOCO) and forensic experts are examining the spot to reconstruct the sequence of events. Superintendent of Police Mallikarjun Baladandi is visiting the scene to supervise the investigation.