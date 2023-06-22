Music concert tomorrow

June 22, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: City’s budding young talent, M.S. Keerthana will be rendering a Karnatak Classical Vocal Concert at Shringeri Sri Shankar Mutt, Abhinava Shankaralaya, Fort Mohalla, Mysuru, on June 23 from 7 pm to 9 pm. She is the disciple of senior musician Vidu. Dr. R.N. Sreelatha and daughter of popular mridanga artiste Vid. H.L. Shivashankaraswamy.

Keerthana will be accompanied by Vid. M.D. Arjun on violin, Vid. H.L. Shivashankaraswamy on mridanga and Vid. Raghunandan Rao on ghata.