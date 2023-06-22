Vasudha Keshav’s music concert

June 22, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Ganabharathi has organised a music concert in memory of late Sri Vasudeva Udupa by Vidushi Vasudha Keshav on June 23 at 6 pm at Veene Seshanna Bhavana in Kuvempunagar.

The artiste will be accompanied by Vid. Keshav Mohan Kumar on violin, Vid. B.S. Prashanth on mridanga and Vid. Shamith S. Gowda on ghata. This programme is sponsored by Sri Raghavendra Udupa and family.

Profile: Vidushi Vasudha Keshava, who hails from a music family, started her music training under Guru Vidushi H.S. Mahalakshmi and continued advanced training with Guru Vidwan P.S. Narayanaswamy.

An ‘A’ grade artiste in Akashavani, she has performed in India and abroad and also been honoured with prestigious awards such as Maharajapuram award, Ananya Yuva Puraskar among others.