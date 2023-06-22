Vidwath-2K23 inter-collegiate biztech extravaganza from tomorrow
News

Vidwath-2K23 inter-collegiate biztech extravaganza from tomorrow

June 22, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Vidwath-2K23, a two-day State-level Inter-Collegiate Biztech extravaganza, organised by Vidyavardhaka College of Commerce, Management, Technical and Arts and hosted by Vidyavardhaka First Grade College (VVFGC), will be held at the College premises on Seshadri Iyer Road from tomorrow (June 23).

Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra will inaugurate at 9.30 am. Akshara Kumar, Founder of Truly Essentials will be the chief guest. Vidyavardhaka Sangha Hon. Secretary P. Vishwanath, Hon. Treasurer Srishaila Rammannavar, CMC Chairman  T. Nagaraju and Principal Dr. S. Marigowda will be guests of honour. Sangha Hon. President Gundappa Gowda will preside.

Treasure Hunt, Minute to Win, Cooking without fire, Reels, Guess who?, Gaming, coding and debugging, web design, tug of war, box cricket and various other events will be held.

Cultural extravaganza will be inaugurated by Bigg Boss fame Deepika Das at 7 pm tomorrow.

A State-level inter-collegiate, multi-cultural group dance contest will be held on June 24 followed by cultural evening.

Valedictory will be held at 4.30 pm on June 24. Co-Founder of Krishi Junction Dr. Chaitra Bharath will be the chief guest.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching