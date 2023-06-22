2-day sports meet for Electrical Contractors from tomorrow

June 22, 2023

Actor Shivarajkumar couple to inaugurate

Mysore/Mysuru: The Karnataka State Licensed Electrical Contractors Association will be hosting a two-day sports meet for Electrical Contractors at Maharaja’s College Grounds in city on June 23 and 24.

Announcing this at a press meet here yesterday, Association State President C. Ramesh said that actor Shivarajkumar and his Film Producer wife Geetha Shivarajkumar will inaugurate the sports meet at 8.30 am tomorrow. MLAs K. Harishgowda and Tanveer Sait, ex-MLA Dr. Yathindra Siddharamaiah will be the chief guests. ‘Sneha Milana’, a get-together event will take place at 6.30 pm at New Sharada Annexe on Ring Road, which will be inaugurated by MLA G.D. Harish Gowda.

On June 24, MLA T.S. Srivatsa and Mayor Shivakumar will inaugurate various sports events at 8.30 am.

The valedictory of the Sports Meet will take place at 5.30 pm, during which MLA G.T. Devegowda and his wife Lalitha will distribute prizes to winners.

Continuing, Ramesh said that the Association has 15,000 members, out of whom 560 are women. Pointing out that the sports meet is part of the Association’s activities, he said that the sporting events for men include cricket, tug-of-war, shuttle badminton while rangoli, musical chair, running race for women.

Association office-bearers Shivakumar, T. Raghavendra, Shashidhar, Manjunath, Manjunath Rao, B.N. Girish Kumar, Venkateshmurthy and others were present at the press meet.