Vocal concert on Saturday

Mysore/Mysuru: Sri Thyagaraja Sangeetha Sabha Charitable Trust has organised a classical vocal concert by Vidu. Dhanya Dinesh at 6 pm on June 24 (Saturday) at Sri Ramamandira in Jayanagar, Mysuru.

Vidu. Dhanya Dinesh was trained in vocal music at an early age and had the opportunity to be under the tutelage of Vid. Nyveli R. Santhanagopalan and is presently undergoing her training from Vid. Delhi P. Sounderrajan.

She is a graded artiste of All India Radio and has widely performed in many prestigious stages such as Madras Music Academy, Narada Ganasabha, Parthasarathyswamy Sabha, Madhuradhwani, IIT Madras, all at Chennai and Ramaseva Mandali and Ananya, Bengaluru, Ganabharathi, Mysuru etc. and has earned appreciations from scholars and has won several awards.

Young talented artistes Vid. Krithik Koushik, disciple of Vid. H.K. Narasimhamurthy and Vid. Nandan Kashyap, disciple of Vid. V.S.Ramesh and Vid. Pathri  Sathishkumar will provide support on violin and mridanga.

