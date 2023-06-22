Woman killed, son and granddaughter injured as scooter hits Canter vehicle on Expressway

June 22, 2023

Maddur: A woman was killed on the spot while her son and granddaughter sustained serious injuries after the scooter on which they were travelling hit a Canter vehicle near K. Kodihalli in Maddur on Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway yesterday.

While the deceased has been identified as Varalakshmi (60), the injured are her son 40-year-old Sudhakar and granddaughter 10-year-old Gowthami, residents of Mandi Pete in Channapatna. The injured have been admitted to MIMS Hospital in Mandya.

Varalakshmi’s relative had taken ill and was admitted to MIMS Hospital following which Varalakshmi along with her son and granddaughter went to the Hospital and were returning to Channapatna on their Honda Activa Scooter.

When they were proceeding on the Expressway near K. Kodihalli, a Canter vehicle, which had got a flat tyre was parked on the roadside and Sudhakar, who was riding the two-wheeler, lost control of the scooter and rammed into the Canter and hit the metal barricade resulting in Varalakshmi being killed on the spot while Sudhakar and Gowthami sustained serious injuries.

Sudhakar and Gowthami were rushed to Maddur Government Hospital, where they were provided first-aid and later shifted to MIMS Hospital in Mandya.

Maddur Traffic Police have registered a case.