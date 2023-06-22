Applications for Gruha Lakshmi Scheme from June 26

June 22, 2023

Bengaluru: The applications for ambitious Gruha Lakshmi Scheme of the State Government that provides a financial assistance of Rs. 2,000 per month for the woman head of the family will be received from June 26.

An exclusive App has been developed for the beneficiaries to apply from the comfort of their house. Senior IAS Officer V. Ponnuraj has developed the technology for the App with a capacity to receive 1 lakh to 1.5 lakh applications per day.

As announced by Chief Minister Siddharamaiah, the Scheme will be launched in August and 1.27 crore families are expected to be benefited, that will cause additional burden of Rs. 30,000 crore per annum on the State exchequer. The State Government has set aside the first instalment of the amount to bear the expenses of the Scheme. If the details and documents provided by the applicants are correct, they will start receiving the financial aid from August itself.

Barring Income Tax (IT) and Goods and Services Tax (GST) payers, all others without any discrimination of APL and BPL card holders can apply.

10 kg rice doubtful in July

CM Siddharamaiah, who went to New Delhi on an official visit yesterday, has sounded sceptical over providing 10 kg of rice for every individual among BPL card holders under Anna Bhagya Scheme, from July.