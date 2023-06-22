ASHA workers protest assault on colleague

June 22, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Strongly condemning the assault on a colleague during a survey in H.D. Kote taluk, hundreds of ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) workers, under the joint banner of Rajya Samyukta ASHA Karyakarteyara Sangha and AITUC (All India Trade Union Centre), staged a protest in front of the office of the District Health Officer (DHO) in Nazarbad on Wednesday. They demanded strict action against the culprit.

The protesters highlighted that ASHA workers assigned to carry out the Health and Nutrition Survey (HNS) are feeling insecure and criticised the Health Department for negligence in addressing attacks on ASHA workers.

They specifically mentioned an incident where an ASHA worker was assaulted while performing her duties in Annur, H.D. Kote taluk. They demanded that the Police register an FIR against the culprit and accused the authorities of attempting to suppress the case. To ensure the safety of ASHA workers, they called for the Health Department to deploy them in teams rather than as individuals. Additionally, the ASHA workers urged the government to fulfil their long-standing demands.

DHO Dr. K.H. Prasad received a memorandum from the protesters and assured them that a circular would be issued to send ASHA workers in teams for conducting the Survey.

The protest was attended by Sangha Office-bearers Seema, Bhagya, Manila, Komala, Sunitha, Hema and others.