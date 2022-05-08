Music, dance fest to mark birth anniversary of Mahamahopadhyaya Dr. R. Sathyanarayana

May 8, 2022

May 9 to be declared as ‘Indian Musicology Day’

Mysore/Mysuru: Marking the birth anniversary of Padma Shri Mahamahopadhyaya Dr. R. Sathyanarayana, May 9 will be declared as ‘Indian Musicology Day’ jointly by Brahmavidya, Mysuru, Rasarishi Research Centre, Swamy Rama Sadhana Dhama (SRSD), Chennapatna and Veena Visweswaran International Foundation, USA.

Also, a three-day music and dance festival is organised from May 9 to 11 at Sri Vasudevacharya Bhavana on JLB Road in city.

May 9

6 pm: Kanchana Sisters — Vidu. Kanchana S. Shriranjani and Vidu. Kanchana S. Shruthiranjani — will give delectable music concert based on compositions of Dr. R. Sathyanarayana and renowned veena maestro Dr. R. Visweswaran. They will be accompanied by Vid. Mohan Kumar Keshav on violin, Vid. K.U. Jayachandra on mridanga and Vid. S. Manjunath on ghata.

7 pm: Titular head of Mysore Royal Family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, MLA S.A. Ramdas and Hampi Kannada University Vice-Chancellor Dr. S.C. Ramesh will attend the stage programme. Dr. R. Visweswaran will preside.

Conferring of ‘Shastrasoori Award’ on Dr. Vijayshankar Shukla, Director, IGNCA, Varanasi and ‘Samsmarana Award’ on Vasantha Madhavi (Karnatak Music), Dr. Lalitha Srinivasan (Bharatanatyam), Dr. Srikantam Nagendra Shastry (Musicology) and Dr. S.R. Narasimhamurthy (Agama-Srividye). Natyaguru Jyoti Pattabhiram, Dr. Radhika Nandakumar, Mohan Deshraj Urs, Mirle Karthik and Dr. G. Rangaraj will be present.

During the deliberations, book on Indian Music ‘Objectivities and Subjectivities in Music’ authored by Dr. R. Visweswaran and ‘Gondalagala Gudu’ authored by Dr. G. Rangaraj will be released. Dr. Rangaraj is a well-know teacher of Economics in Bengaluru and retired as a senior officer in Gun And Carriage Factory of Indian Railways.

May 10

6 pm: Karnatak Music Concert by young stalwart singer Sriharsha and troupe; 7 pm: Bharatanatyam by Dr. Radhika Nandakumar and her students.

7.45 pm: Jyoti Pattabhiram has choreographed selected compositions of Dr. R. Sathyanarayana to feature them in aesthetically magnificent Bharatanatyam choreography. This will be featured by her students.

May 11

Vaggeya Visweswari Day to feature two concerts based on Dr. Visweswaran’s musical genius.

6 pm: Concert by Dr. K. Varadarangan, known internationally for his research on an innovated mridanga instrument creation. He will be ably joined by his son Abhay and his senior students. They will be accompanied by Vidu. Prithvi Bhaskar – violin, Vid. G.S. Ramanujam – mridanga.

7 pm: Vocal concert by Veena Virtuoso Dr. Visweswaran, accompanied by Vid. H.N. Bhaskar on violin, Vid. Tumkur B. Ravishankar – mridanga and Vid. Y.P. Vikram Bharadwaj – morching.