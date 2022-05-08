Jayciana 2022: ‘Go Green’ Cyclothon held
May 8, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: In a bid to promote electric vehicles, JSS Science and Technology University (JSS STU), Mysuru, in association with Project Reach-Out of the College, had organised a 12-km Cyclothon this morning.

The cyclothon was held as part of Jayciana-2022, the annual cultural fest of the College with the theme ‘Go Green.’

Over 260 participants including students and staff of the College took part in the Cyclothon which was flagged off by Superintendent of Police (SP) R. Chethan and International Cyclist and Ekalavya awardee N. Lokesh from JSS STU College Grounds.

The cyclothon passed through St. Joseph’s First Grade College, V.V. Puram Traffic Police Station, Akashavani Circle, Ramaswamy Circle, Saraswathipuram Fire Brigade and culminated at the starting point.

Speaking on the occasion SP R. Chethan said that youths must be active enough and come forward voluntarily to participate in various events. “Youngsters must grow fit both physically and academically,” he added.

N. Lokesh, who too spoke,  advised the participants to successfully complete the cyclothon and said “Cycling is the best exercise to keep one fit. Participating in such events is very essential. I am glad about the encouragement and the support given by the institution to the students by conducting such activities.”

The student organisers of the event included A.C. Shreyas, Chirag Gowda, Namitha Jain, Rahul Ethape, Ani Dechamma, Aisiri Padaki and N. Varun.

JSS STU Vice-Chancellor (VC) Prof. A.N. Santhosh Kumar presided. SJCE STEP Chief Executive B. Shivashankar, staff and students were present.

Winners

The first 10 winners are: R. Vinay, S.T. Dhananjay, Madhu Kumar, Kiran Kumar, Aneesh, Amruth Raj, G.K. Shrikar, Karin Marshall, Umar Shariff and Sathya Ganesh.

They were given a cash prize of Rs. 1,000 each and certificates was given to those who participated in the Cyclothon.

