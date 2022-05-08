Committed for the welfare of Ex-Servicemen: MLC

May 8, 2022

Get-together of Kodagu Ex-servicemen Welfare Association held in city

Mysore/Mysuru: Asserting that ex-servicemen must get all facilities extended by the Government, JD(S) MLC C.N. Manjegowda, who himself is an ex-serviceman, said that he was committed to get all due Government benefits to ex-servicemen.

He was speaking at the 4th anniversary and get-together of Kodagu Ex-servicemen Welfare Association organised at Sri Chamundeshwari Convention Hall on Bannur Road here yesterday.

Maintaining that he is fighting for the cause of ex-servicemen, Manjegowda said he had questioned the Government on the facilities extended to the family members of martyred Pulwama attack soldiers. Manjegowda said he likes to be remembered as an ex-serviceman and a honest politician who always worked for the cause of the general public.

Asking ex-servicemen to contact him any time for getting work done by any department, the MLC contended that the JD(S) was the only party that gave a party ticket to an ex-serviceman to contest the Legislative Council polls.

‘I have apprised the Chief Minister and the Home Minister on the services rendered by ex-servicemen. I will always be in touch with the Government to discuss issues concerning ex-servicemen”, he said.

Pointing out that Kodagu district has given many soldiers and warriors to the country, Manjegowda said that the nation should be indebted to Kodagu for this and also the sacrifices made by brave and valiant soldiers.

Noting that the Army and the Police are two pillars of the society, he urged the Government to distribute P-caps to the Police personnel just as is done in other South Indian States. Observing that most of the people who join the Armed Forces do not have a sound financial background, he said that after retiring from the Army, he joined the Police force and served in other departments later before quitting Government service.

Pointing out that those who had served in the Army want to be in a place where there is discipline and dedication, Manjegowda explained his political journey. Referring to allotment of Government land for ex-servicemen, the MLC bemoaned that ex-servicemen are being made to wait for years while private organisations are getting land much easier and quickly.

He announced that he would exert pressure on the Government to clear pending land allotment applications of ex-servicemen. Manjegowda presented Rs. 50,000 cheque to the Welfare Association, during which he announced that he would give Rs. 10 lakh out of his Legislator’s fund for the construction of the Association building.

The MLC also promised that he would make all efforts to get a CA site for the Association if the audit report and all records are straight.

Senior ex-serviceman K.G. Kuttappa and Association members K.B. Aiyappa and A.C. Subbaiah, who excelled in sports, were felicitated.

Association President K.K. Aiyappa, Vice-President K.U. Bheemaiah, office-bearers A.P. Motaiah, C.K. Basappa, K.S. Achaiah, N.K. Ganapathi, A.P. Appaji, K.S. Prabhakar, P.K. Bopaiah, Jaishankar, A.S. Lokanath, Chitra Subbaiah, K.A. Geetha and others were present.