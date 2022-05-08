UoM to fill up vacant teaching faculty posts

May 8, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: In a fillip to its academic excellence and to achieve academic goals, the University of Mysore (UoM) has decided to fill up vacant teaching posts in the University after getting approval from the Government.

The UoM Evaluation Centre Council meeting which was chaired by Vice-Chancellor Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar at Crawford Hall here on Friday, observed that teaching and research quality is on a decline due to paucity of teaching faculty.

The meeting, after deliberating on the issue, decided to immediately fill up teaching faculty vacancies.

Pointing out that the teaching faculty appointment has not been done for years, the Council members observed that it is not correct to conduct academic activities only with the help of Guest Lecturers. Noting that though the number of students is increasing by the year and the number of teachers has not increased correspondingly, the members wanted the University to make appointments keeping in mind the student-teacher ratio.

Observing that the establishment of a career hub has been of great help in carrying forward the objectives of National Education Policy-2020, the members wanted that research activities be increased in association with supporting institutions.

Nominated Council members Dr. K. Mahadev, Prof. M.K. Surappa and Dr. D. Sudhanva, Deans and senior faculty of various Departments attended the meeting.