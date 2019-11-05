Music Varsity celebrates Decennial Foundation Day

November 5, 2019

One can see God in Music: UoM VC Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar

Mysuru, Nov.5 (RKB&DM)- Observing that one can see God in Music, University of Mysore (UoM) Vice-Chancellor Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar said listening to Music will give one a feeling of happiness.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Decennial Foundation Day celebrations of Karnataka State Dr. Gangubai Hangal (KSGH) Music and Performing Arts University at the University campus on JLB Road, Lakshmipuram here on Monday.

“With the University celebrating its tenth anniversary, we have to take a look into the past on what we have achieved and at the same time the plans for the next ten years must be discussed,” he opined.

Noting that Music is a totally different one from other subjects as it cannot be learnt by going through text books alone, Prof.Hemantha Kumar said that the University must work towards becoming a perfect model to such other Varsities.

Prof. S.C. Sharma, NAAC Director and a music scholar from Bengaluru, in his Foundation Day address, recalled the hardship faced by the great Hindustani vocalist Dr. Gangubai Hangal in her childhood days. Pointing out that Music cannot be studied just like Engineering, Medical, Law etc., he said that Music has to come from the inner self. Highlighting that relentless practise holds key for achieving success in music field, Prof. Sharma underlined the need for the students to learn music with a pure heart. It was also important that Music teachers show total dedication and commitment in teaching Music as a subject, he added.

Stressing on the need to have achievers among faculty, he appealed the Government to be more cautious while making appointments to Music University.

On the occasion, six personalities — former KSOU VC Prof. D. Shivalingaiah, former IAS Officer and Hindustani singer Dr. Muddumohan, Karnatak musician Vidwan Vijayaraghavan, Senior theatre personality Prof. H.S.Umesh, Tabla artiste from Dharwad Pandit Rachaiah Hiremath and Hindustani singer from Bengaluru Pandit Kumaradasa — were felicitated.

Music Varsity Acting VC Prof. Nagesh Bettakote presided.

