Wrong notes play out at Music Varsity

Students stage protest, demand Higher Education Minister’s intervention

Mysuru: Nearly hundred students of Karnataka State Dr. Gangubai Hangal Music and Performing Arts University struck a discordant note in spite of playing musical instruments and singing to tunes, demanding basic facilities at the University premises on JLB Road here this morning.

The strike began yesterday and from today, the students were threatening to launch an indefinite strike. Shouting slogans against the University authorities, they charged that in spite of the University being eight-years-old, the conditions continue to remain pathetic.

They demanded the presence of Higher Education Minister G.T. Devegowda to solve their problems.

The strength of the students is increasing every year with many from different districts in the State joining but the facilities have not matched it with the number of classrooms remaining very less. There are no separate rest rooms and toilets for girl students and lady teachers and hence, they have no choice but to suffer silently, they charged.

The University set up with the noble intention of spreading music and art has not achieved anything so far as no development has taken place but there are problems galore, the students alleged.

Moreover some of the subjects that are offered have no relevance to music and even the present in-charge Vice-Chancellor is not in touch with reality as he himself has no knowledge of music. He wants to run it like a corporate set up when what is required is for the free flow of thought and encouragement for creativity, they said.

Main demands

Some of the main demands include full-fledged classrooms, separate toilets for girl students and lady teachers, besides rest rooms for both, separate hostel facilities for boys and girls, results should be announced on time, auditorium should be built, provide proper library and studio facilities, primary health centre, canteen facility, musical instruments and drinking water facilities.

Speaking to Star of Mysore here this morning, Suraj, a final BA student studying Hindustani Classical music, said that it was a good sign that all the students have unitedly decided to fight for justice since the problems have persisted since the inception of the University.

He said that one of the major problems students face is the unscientific marks cards being issued which in turn affect their scholarships. It looks like the problems the students are facing are insurmountable and unless steps are taken the University will continue to cut a sorry figure. Students Chaitra, Reuben, Deepak and Kusuma led the protest in which nearly 100 students participated.