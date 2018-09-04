Dasara jumbos to be welcomed at Mysore Palace tomorrow evening
News

Dasara jumbos to be welcomed at Mysore Palace tomorrow evening

Mysuru:  The first batch of six Dasara elephants which arrived in city on Sept.2 evening and housed at Aranya Bhavan in Ashokapuram here will be accorded a warm welcome to the Mysore Palace at 4.30 pm tomorrow (Sept.5) with traditional puja.

While five elephants arrived from Veeranahosahalli Gate of the Nagarahole National Park in Hunsur taluk, Chaitra joined the team in Mysuru directly from Bandipur Tiger Reserve.

District Minister G.T. Devegowda, Tourism Minister S.R. Mahesh, MPs, MLAs and a host of dignitaries will  participate. Prior to that, the Forest Department will offer puja to the elephants before sending them to the Palace.

 

September 4, 2018

