Events Today

Musical Evening

August 26, 2023

Guru Abhivandane, an evening of Hindustani classical recitals in honour of renowned table exponent Pt. Bhimashankar Bidanur; students of ‘Sri Guru Puttaraja Tabla Vidyalaya,’ Mysuru, presents tabla recital, Bansuri recital by Pt. Ravishankar Mishra; tabla duet by Guru Bhimashankar and his disciple Rohit Kalale, classical vocal recital by Pt. Veerabhadraiah Hiremath and harmonium recital by Mrutyunjay Hiremath and Vignesh Bhagavat, RamaGovinda Rangamandira, Ramakrishnanagar, 5.30 pm.

Recent News
ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching