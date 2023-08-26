Musical Evening

Guru Abhivandane, an evening of Hindustani classical recitals in honour of renowned table exponent Pt. Bhimashankar Bidanur; students of ‘Sri Guru Puttaraja Tabla Vidyalaya,’ Mysuru, presents tabla recital, Bansuri recital by Pt. Ravishankar Mishra; tabla duet by Guru Bhimashankar and his disciple Rohit Kalale, classical vocal recital by Pt. Veerabhadraiah Hiremath and harmonium recital by Mrutyunjay Hiremath and Vignesh Bhagavat, RamaGovinda Rangamandira, Ramakrishnanagar, 5.30 pm.
