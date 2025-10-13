Musings on serial accident on Chamundi Hill Road

October 13, 2025

Sir,

This refers to the serial accident on Chamundi Hill Road (SOM dated Sept. 27). According to an eyewitness account, there was a sudden increase in the speed of the bus and the driver was unable to bring it under control.

The safety instruction from vehicle manufacturers for driving on ghat (hill) roads is very clear: While descending a slope, the same gear used for climbing that particular incline must be used. This ensures that the vehicle’s speed is controlled by the engine.

I have often seen drivers becoming complacent while driving downhill. They use the top gear and rely solely on the brake to control speed. In this case, it appears to be the same. Otherwise, there would have been no reason for a sudden surge in speed.

True, top gear saves fuel — but it is a dangerous practice. I recall that, decades ago, some uninformed drivers would even switch off the engine while going downhill to save petrol! It must be remembered that brakes are meant only for emergencies, in case the gear system fails.

Vehicle owners, particularly the KSRTC, should ensure their drivers are trained accordingly.

—K.N. Krishna Prasad

Lakshmipuram

10.10.2025