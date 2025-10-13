From Pool to the Pitch

October 13, 2025

Kruthik Krishna from Mandya set to make Ranji Trophy debut

He has long been recognised as a talented cricketer within the State’s cricketing circles. Kruthik Krishna, hailing from a humble background in Mandya and having represented India U-19 in 2019, had been knocking on the doors of selectors for a spot in the Karnataka Ranji Team — a dream he recently realised.

The promising wicket-keeper and batsman, Kruthik, who represents Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) Mysuru Zone, has been selected for State Ranji Team, which begins its campaign on Oct. 15 against Saurashtra at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot, Gujarat.

Kruthik, who was ‘out of form’ over the past couple of years, made a strong comeback this year. In the recently concluded Dr. (Capt.) K. Thimmappaiah Memorial Tournament organised by KSCA, he scored 349 runs from five matches at an average of 49.86 and 339 runs in five matches, including a century and two fifties, averaging 113 in Bengaluru Division I League, performances that caught the selectors’ attention and earned him a place in this year’s Ranji squad.

Kruthik comes from a supportive family: His father, G.S. Krishna Shetty, runs a business in Mandya while his mother M.R. Krupa, works as a pharmacist with the Employees’ State Insurance (ESI).

Star of Mysore caught up with Kruthik Krishna for an interview as he prepares to embark on his Ranji Trophy journey. — Excerpts:

Star of Mysore (SOM): You started off as a swimmer and now you’re a cricketer, how did this transition happen?

Kruthik Krishna: Even before cricket, when I was five, my father enrolled me in swimming classes at the PET Sports Complex in Mandya. I continued swimming until I was eight and even became a State-level swimmer before quitting. My father, who used to teach me cricket at home, noticed my potential in the game and enrolled me for cricket coaching at the PET grounds under coach M. Mahadev. That’s how cricket began in my life.

SOM: Was wicket-keeping your first choice?

Kruthik Krishna: Not really. I didn’t have any inclination to specifically become a wicket-keeper. As a child I was a bit shorter than others my age, but I was more agile. So, my coach suggested I take up wicket-keeping because he saw that I had the potential to excel in that role. Being just nine, I had no choice but to follow his advice and that’s how I became a wicket-keeper.

SOM: Coming from a town like Mandya, where resources are limited, how was your exposure to the game?

Kruthik Krishna: I was fortunate to get a good start. I had the chance to practice with senior players at the club, which really helped. By the time I was 11, I started playing at the U-16 level and was identified by the KSCA Mysuru Zone as a talented youngster.

At 12, I got selected for the U-14 team, performed well and earned a spot in the State team. I was also selected for the RC-KSCA Academy at SDNR Wadiyar Stadium, Mysore which provided great exposure and deep insight into the game. Since then, there’s been no looking back.

SOM: How did your family react when you finally made it to the State Ranji Team? And what role has your family played in your success?

Kruthik Krishna: Having witnessed my struggles and efforts over the years, my family is overjoyed with my selection to the Ranji Team. This dream wasn’t just mine — it was a shared ambition for the entire family.

Honestly, it’s hard to put into words the role my parents have played in helping me reach this level. My father always says that teamwork is key to achieving great feats. It is because of the constant support of my father, mother and grandfather Raghunandan that I have been able to achieve what I have today.

SOM: Now that you have made it to the State Ranji Team, how do you plan to make the most of this opportunity?

Kruthik Krishna: Before I talk about the future, I want to reflect on the past couple of years. I was so eager and desperate to play in the Ranji Trophy that I often over-thought things and did many things that didn’t work out. Now that I have got this opportunity, my focus is simple: enjoy playing good cricket, learn from the senior players, gain dressing-room experience and contribute to Karnataka cricket.

— VNS