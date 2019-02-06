Ambarish fans upset
News

Ambarish fans upset

Fans of late actor Ambarish, who are upset over Mandya JD(S) MP L.R. Shivaramegowda’s  alleged remark that what more was needed to be done for Ambarish’s family, have taken to social media for attacking the Mandya MP.

The fans, who have posted a video clip in the social media that shows L.R. Shivaramegowda (LRS) falling at the feet of Ambarish seeking his support for the Mandya by-polls, which he (LRS) eventually won, questioned the loyalty of the Mandya MP.

Maintaining that Shivaramegowda’s remark shows his ingratitude, the fans have warned him of severe political consequences if he chooses to contest again from Mandya.

February 6, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching