Ambarish fans upset

Fans of late actor Ambarish, who are upset over Mandya JD(S) MP L.R. Shivaramegowda’s alleged remark that what more was needed to be done for Ambarish’s family, have taken to social media for attacking the Mandya MP.

The fans, who have posted a video clip in the social media that shows L.R. Shivaramegowda (LRS) falling at the feet of Ambarish seeking his support for the Mandya by-polls, which he (LRS) eventually won, questioned the loyalty of the Mandya MP.

Maintaining that Shivaramegowda’s remark shows his ingratitude, the fans have warned him of severe political consequences if he chooses to contest again from Mandya.

