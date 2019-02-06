Two hours wrestling at Suttur Jathra ends in a draw

‘Suttur Kesari’ award remains with organisers

Pailwan Chandan of Udbur bags ‘Suttur Kumar’ award

Nanjangud: The wrestling bout, organised as part of Suttur Jathra Mahotsava at Suttur yesterday saw Pailwan Rahul Shapuri of Kollapur and Pailwan Siddappa of Kalaburagi in a tight fight for ‘Suttur Kesari’ award. Despite both the wrestlers sweating it out in the arena for two hours, the bout ended in a draw.

With the ‘Suttur Kesari’ award remaining with the organisers as the bout ended in the draw, the organisers presented a cash prize of Rs.20,000 to Pailwan Rahul Shapuri and Rs.18,000 to Pailwan Siddappa.

In the bout between Pailwan Chandan of Mysuru and Pailwan Bharat of Udbur for ‘Suttur Kumar’ award, Bharat defeated Chandan and bagged the award.

In other bouts, Pailwan Praveen Chikkahalli of Mysuru defeated Pailwan Kantharaju of Bengaluru; while the bouts between Pailwan Ravi of Rammanahalli and Pailwan Girish of Palahalli and Pailwan Suchendra of Pandavapura and Pailwan Pratap of Rammanahalli ended in a draw.

Earlier, Suttur Seer Sri Shivaratri Deshikendra Swamiji inaugurated the wrestling bouts. Devanur Gurumalleshwara Dasoha Maha Samsthan Mutt Seer Sri Mahantha Swamiji, Kanaka Guru Shaka Mutt Seer Sri Shivanandapuri Swamiji, MLA Tanveer Sait, MLC Marithibbegowda, District Milk Union President K.G. Mahesh and others were present.

