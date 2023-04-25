UP CM Yogi Adityanath to canvass in Mandya tomorrow

April 25, 2023

Two-day ‘Maha Prachara Abhiyana’ involving top leaders planned in all 224 Assembly Constituencies

Mysore/Mysuru: As part of BJP’s two-day Maha Prachara Abhiyana (Mega Campaign) in the State, Uttar Pradesh (UP) Chief Minister (CM) Yogi Adityanath, considered as one of the firebrand leaders of the party, is scheduled to tour Mandya and Vijayapura districts on April 26 (tomorrow).

According to the tentative tour programme, Yogi Adityanath will arrive in a special flight at the Mysore Airport at 10.30 am and leave for Mandya by helicopter at 10.35 am. He will address a public meeting to campaign for the party’s Mandya candidate Ashok Jayaram between 11 am and 12 noon.

He will return to Mysuru at 12.35 pm and then depart for Hubballi Airport at 12.40 pm in a special flight.

From Hubballi, Adityanath will travel by helicopter to Basavanabagewadi, where he is expected to arrive at 2.30 pm. He will visit Basaveshwara Temple in Basavanabagewadi, Vijayapura, at 2.40 pm.

Later, Yogi Adityanath will address a public meeting in Basavanabagewadi to campaign for BJP candidate S.K. Bellubbi between 3.05 pm and 4 pm. This will be followed by another public meeting for Indi BJP candidate Kasagowda Biradar in the same district of Vijayapura, between 4.50 pm and 5.50 pm

BJP State President Nalin Kumar Kateel said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President J.P. Nadda have already started their tour focussing on polling booths, comprising all 224 Assembly Constituencies.

Over 98 Central leaders, including Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitaraman, Smriti Irani, Dharmendra Pradhan (also in charge of Karnataka polls), Mansukh Mandaviya and BJP Tamil Nadu President K. Annamalai (both co-in-charge of Karnataka polls), Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis and 150 State-level leaders will campaign.

According to BJP National General Secretary C.T. Ravi, the mega campaign will be held simultaneously with the target of winning 150 seats. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, former CM B.S. Yediyurappa and several other National leaders are also part of the campaign tour.