Campaign blitz in Old Mysuru region

April 25, 2023

Priyanka Gandhi addresses rally in T. Narasipur

Mysore/Mysuru: With just over a fortnight remaining for the May 10 voting in the Karnataka Assembly elections, all the major political parties like BJP, Congress and Janata Dal (S) are going all guns blazing against rival candidates in a campaign blitz. National-level party leaders are addressing back-to-back public rallies to ensure the victory of their party candidates.

While the BJP has planned a campaign blitzkrieg with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Party National President J.P. Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath leading from the front, the Congress is involving star campaigner Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who addressed a rally in T. Narasipur this morning.

Not to be left behind, the JD(S) is roping in former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda who is addressing a rally at Periyapatna today afternoon. On her part, Priyanka Gandhi has begun her tour this morning in parts of Mysuru and Chamarajanagar.

Priyanka’s visit, which comes after the two-day tour of senior leader Rahul Gandhi, is likely to galvanise the spirits of party workers and supporters. This is Priyanka’s first visit to the State after the announcement of the elections. She earlier visited Karnataka on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

Her first rally this morning was in Helavarahundi in T. Narsipur and she arrived one hour late. A high-level security blanket was thrown around her as Priyanka is provided ‘Z Plus’ security cover.

As Priyanka climbed the stage, she was cordially welcomed by leaders including candidates — Narasimharaja MLA Tanveer Sait, Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, Darshan Dhruvanarayan (Nanjangud), K. Harish Gowda (Chamaraja) and Mavinahalli Siddegowda (Chamundeshwari).

Others on the stage included Varuna MLA Dr. Yathindra Siddharamaiah, MLC Dr. D. Thimmaiah, former MP Kagalwadi Shivanna and Karnataka’s Congress in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala.

Priyanka exchanged pleasantries with all on the stage and spoke with Darshan (son of late KPCC Working President R. Dhruvanarayan) for over two minutes. Surjewala introduced Dr. Yathindra to Priyanka.

In her speech, Priyanka made the announcement of Gruha Lakshmi Yojana where under the scheme, Congress has promised to provide Rs. 2,000 allowance for every woman head of the family. She also announced 200 units of free power to consumers.

Priyanka began her speech in Kannada and said “Ellarigu Namaskara.” Later she switched to Hindi and Dr. Yathindra translated the same.

Sources said that Priyanka Gandhi would carry out campaigning and make an appeal to voters directly in about 30 seats.

After the Helavarahundi rally, Priyanka is scheduled to take part in a women’s convention at Gourishankar Convention Hall at Hanur in Chamarajanagar district and will reach K.R. Nagar at 5 pm and take part in a road show from 5.30 pm onwards before leaving for Mysuru where she will stay at Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel.