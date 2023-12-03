Vigilance teams in Mandya to combat female foeticide

December 3, 2023

Mandya: Mandya Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. Kumara, has formed vigilance committees to combat female foeticide.

These committees will operate in accordance with the provisions of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (Prohibition of Sex Selection) Act, 1994, and the Karnataka Private Medical Establishments (KPMEA) Act, 2007.

Their primary objectives include ensuring the secure handling, registration and safeguarding female childbirth. The mentioned Acts strictly prohibit unauthorised determination of foetal gender, both preconception and prenatal in hospitals, laboratories, clinics, or scanning centres outside the legal framework.

These committees are mandated to rigorously enforce the ban on pre-conception and pre-natal sex determination, safeguard the rights of unborn female children, and raise awareness at the grassroots level.

The committee’s objectives include promoting awareness of prenatal and postnatal care while discouraging illegal activities related to gender determination. They will collaborate with the Police and intelligence bureau to prevent any unlawful activities related to gender determination at local medical facilities.

Consistent communication will be maintained with local leaders, and surveillance is regularly conducted at hospitals, clinics, labs and scanning centres. Information about prenatal and scanning records will be obtained and uploaded to Health Department’s portal and health officers at the taluk level will report data to higher authorities.

Special emphasis is placed on coordinating with women’s empowerment and self-help groups to organise meetings, create awareness about gender equality and report any suspicious female foeticide activities. Periodic meetings will be held and report on the progress of activities and to take appropriate action against any negligence or laxity in duties.