No sight of tiger even after 5 days; Confusions over rumours

December 3, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The combing operation to trace and trap the tiger which had created panic among the residents of Doddakanya and surrounding villages in the taluk has continued, with the tiger remaining elusive still.

For five days, the tiger has been playing hide-and-seek with the Forest staff, who are making all efforts to capture the tiger.

Though the tiger is being captured on camera traps for three days and was seen near the cage kept by the Forest Department to trap the animal, it is not entering the cage but moving away.

This has become a big challenge to the Forest staff, who are leaving no stone unturned to trap the animal.

About 60 Forest personnel and seven officers using 30 night vision thermal sensor cameras, eight GSM cameras, two Pan-Tilt-Zoom (PTZ) cameras, four IRCC cameras, three big cages and over eight small cages are on their toes to capture the tiger.

On Dec. 1 evening, information about the tiger being spotted at the TATA mining area near Doddakanya and behind the sewage treatment plant of TVS Factory was received by the Forest staff, who deployed drone cameras to trace the tiger but in vain. Later, the Forest staff and personnel from the Leopard Task force (LTF) also conducted a combing operation, but were unable to locate the tiger.

Camera traps capture images of leopard

Meanwhile, a team has been deployed to verify every images captured by camera traps installed at vantage points to monitor the movements of tiger. But the camera trap installed near the sewage water treatment plant behind TVS Factory has captured the movement of a leopard. A cage has also been placed to trap the leopard.

Mysuru Circle Conservator of Forests (CF) Dr. Malathi Priya, Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) Dr. K.N. Basavaraju, Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) N. Lakshmikanth, Range Forest Officer (RFO) Surendra, Deputy Range Forest Officers (DRFO) and LTF personnel have stayed put at the spot and are continuing with their operation to trace and trap the elusive tiger.

Do not venture out at night, don’t pay heed to rumours

Efforts are made to trace and trap the tiger and our staff are on their toes to capture the tiger. The operation to capture the tiger is taking a backfoot due to rumours being spread by miscreants. Villagers should co-operate with the Forest Department and they (villagers) should not venture out of their houses during nights. Do not be afraid of rumours. Combing operation is being continued to capture the tiger. —DCF Dr. K.N. Basavaraju