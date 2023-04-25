‘Double engine’ taking State on progress track: UP Dy.CM

April 25, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Brajesh Pathak has stated that the double-engine Government of PM Narendra Modi at the Centre and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in the State has been leading Karnataka towards the path of progress.

During a press conference held at the BJP Media Centre in Chamarajapuram, Mysuru, this morning, Pathak spoke about how the Central Government led by PM Modi has been implementing various visions and programmes since 2014, with the Karnataka State Government also joining hands.

Pathak shared his interaction with tea vendors and cab drivers on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, who expressed their optimism that many such expressways will be built. He expressed his gratitude to Modi for boosting the confidence of the people. Pathak is currently in Mysuru to campaign for the BJP.

He drew an analogy between Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka, stating that both States have been leading in the electrification of houses, providing power supply even to tiny villages. He emphasised that without electricity, it is not possible to create jobs or build livelihood.

Although Mysuru already has an airport, it is expected to make a big leap in the future with the expansion works soon to begin. The expansion will enable the airport to facilitate the operation of bigger flights and connect more cities. In addition, several initiatives are being taken up under the Jal Jeevan Mission and Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) schemes, according to Brajesh Pathak.

In addition to the Outer Ring Road (ORR), plans are underway to build a Peripheral Ring Road in the outskirts of Mysuru City with the sole intention of reducing traffic jams. According to Brajesh Pathak, the works are expected to begin soon.

T.S. Srivatsa a long-time party worker: MP Simha

During the media briefing, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha commented on T.S. Srivatsa, the new BJP candidate at Krishnaraja Assembly Constituency, stating that he has been a long-time party worker and urged voters to elect him with a significant margin.

L. Nagendra, the current MLA of Chamaraja Constituency who is seeking re-election has several development works to his credit. These include the planned repair works of K.R. Hospital and other buildings, costing an estimated Rs. 89.5 crore, and the proposed construction of Kidwai Memorial Cancer Hospital in the Constituency, as well as road asphalting projects, the MP said.

Simha urged voters to support S. Satish (Sandesh Swamy) in Narasimharaja Assembly Constituency and Kaveesh Gowda in Chamundeshwari.

Members of Madiga community joined BJP today. Mayor Shivakumar, MLA L. Nagendra, BJP Mysuru District Spokesman Dr. K. Vasanth Kumar and BJP City Working President M.B. Giridhar were also present.