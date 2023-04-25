JD(S) will come to power: H.D. Kumaraswamy
JD(S) will come to power: H.D. Kumaraswamy

April 25, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Exuding confidence that Janata Dal (Secular) will form the Government with an absolute majority in May 10 Assembly polls, JD(S) Legislature Party leader and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has called upon party workers to ensure maximum number of seats for the party in Old Mysuru region, which has long been the party’s stronghold.

He was addressing Chamaraja Constituency party workers meeting — ‘Nimmondige Kumaranna’ — at Saptapadi Kalyana Mantapa, in Vijayanagar today.

Pointing out that he has come to Mysuru to address party workers and enthuse them, just a day after he was discharged from a hospital (in Bengaluru), Kumaraswamy said “I have come here to be with you and inspire each and every JD(S) worker. Organisation and co-ordination is vital for winning the elections. Though JD(S) is faring well in Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) polls, the party’s performance in Assembly polls in the three Constituencies of the city is not up to the mark. I therefore task the party Corporators to secure maximum number of votes for Chamaraja candidate H.K. Ramesh, who has a good political background,” he said.

Maintaining that the JD(S) stands a good chance of winning more than 35 seats in North Karnataka region, he said that, “the Corporators of Mysuru should work overtime for ensuring the victory of Ramesh.”

Taking a dig at Congress and BJP for making tall claims of development, Kumaraswamy asked the party workers to reach out the party’s programmes, plans and projects to every doorstep and also educate voters on corrupt practices of Congress and BJP.

MLAs G.T. Devegowda and S.R. Mahesh, MLC C.N. Manjegowda, Chamaraja candidate H.K. Ramesh, Corporators SBM Manju, K.V. Sridhar and Prema Shankaregowda, former Mayors M.J. Ravikumar and R. Lingappa, former Corporators C. Mahadesh and M. Shivanna, JD(S) leader Gangadhar Gowda  and others were present.

