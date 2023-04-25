800 paramilitary forces to oversee high-octane battle

April 25, 2023

4,000 District, City Police personnel to form additional layer; More security for sensitive booths

Mysore/Mysuru: Ahead of the high-octane Karnataka Assembly Polls, the Mysuru District Administration is being assisted by 29 units of paramilitary forces to conduct the election in a free and fair manner. These forces are in addition to those drawn from the State and City Police.

Already seven units of gun-toting paramilitary forces comprising 80 personnel in each unit have arrived in Mysuru and have been deployed for a round-the-clock vigil. The personnel have been deployed at key points including border areas to curb the movement of illegal liquor, cash and drugs.

Apart from border areas, check posts have been set up within the city, especially on the roads which link to 11 Assembly Constituencies. According to City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth, three more units are expected as the date of polling is nearing. “In all, there will be over 800 paramilitary forces to maintain order and prevent illegalities,” he added.

The paramilitary forces will be supported by over 4,000 Police personnel including Civil, Traffic CAR, KSRP, Commando Force and Mounted Police. The Police have also arranged the deployment of youths at all the check posts to speak Kannada with the commuters and interact with them as the paramilitary forces are strangers to local language.

From the security for strongrooms and deployment of personnel to setting up special teams for sensitive and hyper-sensitive polling stations and introducing strike forces, the Police are well-prepared for the elections, Ramesh said.

The City Top Cop said that security at all polling stations will be tight with a special focus on sensitive and hyper-sensitive booths. Deputy Superintendents of Police, Deputy Commissioners of Police, Assistant Superintendents and Assistant Commissioners will supervise the security apparatus along with the commanders of the paramilitary forces.

The Police and paramilitary forces will work under senior officials. For the sensitive polling booths, he said that additional teams, comprising an Inspector, a Sub-Inspector and six to eight Constables, including women staff will be deployed. The teams also have a list of persons with criminal records to keep an eye on them, the Commissioner added.