DKS’ yaga for ‘CM’ post

April 25, 2023

Udupi: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President D.K. Shivakumar’s temple run for Chief Minister’s gaddi, ahead of the Assembly polls on May 10, has continued with the latest religious ritual at Sri Kollur Mookambika Temple in Byndoor taluk, Udupi district being top of all. Shivakumar along with his wife Usha participated in Nava Chandika Yaga at Kollur Mookambika Temple yesterday, seeking divine intervention to make it to Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

The Shivakumar couple took part in Poornahuti of the Yaga and a video clip of the priest chanting a mantra along with ‘Mukhyamantri Sthaane Praptirastu’ (be blessed with Chief Minister’s post) while performing a special puja praying for the welfare of Shivakumar’s family, has gone viral on social media.

Prior to taking part in the religious rituals at the abode of Mookambika, the couple had visited temples in Dakshina Kannada and Chikkamagalur districts.