DKS’ yaga for ‘CM’ post
News

DKS’ yaga for ‘CM’ post

April 25, 2023

Udupi: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President D.K. Shivakumar’s temple run for Chief Minister’s gaddi, ahead of the Assembly polls on May 10, has continued with the latest religious ritual at Sri Kollur Mookambika Temple in Byndoor taluk, Udupi district being top of all. Shivakumar along with his wife Usha participated in Nava Chandika Yaga at Kollur Mookambika Temple yesterday, seeking divine intervention to make it to Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

The Shivakumar couple took part in Poornahuti of the Yaga and a video clip of the priest chanting a mantra along with ‘Mukhyamantri Sthaane Praptirastu’ (be blessed with Chief Minister’s post) while performing a special puja praying for the welfare of Shivakumar’s family, has gone viral on social media.

Prior to taking part in the religious rituals at the abode of Mookambika, the couple had visited temples in Dakshina Kannada and Chikkamagalur districts.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching