‘Dalits, Backward Classes should reject BJP’

April 25, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Former Minister B. Somashekar has given a call to the people to teach a lesson to BJP by defeating the party in this election, as the party has been tactful in using dalits and backward classes before pushing them to a corner.

Addressing a media conference at Congress party office in city yesterday, Somashekar, who recently switched over from BJP to Congress, said ‘The caste system has been the ideology of BJP which I have keenly observed during eight years of my association with that party. Barring election time, when the party utilises dalits and backward classes, the particular classes will be gradually cornered without giving them their due later. Many have become victims to such tactics of BJP. By giving more tickets to candidates of touchable communities, the saffron party has been hatching a plot to keep untouchables away from politics.’

Continuing his tirade against BJP, Somashekar said ‘The party has been weakening the Constitution and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar has been restricted to statues. The facilities enjoyed by dalits have been curtailed, besides instigating castes and fomenting enmity between them, only to keep their political interest alive. The religious minorities are being targeted and harassed. Hence, dalits and backward classes should reject the party that is out to topple the ethos of values of Constitution.’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who promised to double farmers income, has been handing their agricultural fields to corporate companies. To further his (Modi) interest in facilitating agriculture sector to private companies, several bids were made by introducing three amended Farm Laws. The promise to implement the recommendations of M.S. Swaminathan Commission still remains on paper, so also the assurance on Minimum Support Price (MSP) for farm produces, alleged Somashekar lashing it out at the Centre.

Demonetisation

The Prime Minister, who claimed to have brought in demonetisation of notes to check black money, however put several crores of people into trouble. Now, there is not even a word about black money, but the common man had to reel under the crises due to Centre’s stand on withdrawal of high value currency notes (of Rs. 500 and Rs.1,000). Crores of people lost their jobs and traders incurred losses, but the Prime Minister didn’t respond to their woes. There was no benefit from demonetisation, alleged Somashekar.

JD(S) for power

Barring one Constituency, Janata Dal (Secular) has its MLAs in the remaining (six) Constituencies in Mandya district. However, the party is ready to have a secret pact with any party for the sake of power. Moreover, the party is bereft of any ideology, alleged Somashekar.

MLC Dr. D. Thimmaiah, Mysuru District Congress President Dr. B.J. Vijaykumar, leaders Puttasidde Gowda, Yedathale Manjunath, Raghuraj, Donald, Chandru, Nagesh and Jayakumar were present.

What is Sreenivasa Prasad’s contribution to dalits?

Former Minister Somashekar also sought to know what were the contributions of Chamarajanagar BJP MP V. Sreenivasa Prasad for the uplift of dalits.

Making a mockery of Prasad who had served as a Revenue Minister for three years, Somashekar said ‘People are aware about his contributions. I had also served as Revenue Minister for one-and-a-half years and even got the award. I am also ready to show documents in support of my development works.’

While he became a MP again after defecting to BJP, his son-in-law (B. Harshavardhan) became MLA of Nanjangud. Despite this, what’s his (Prasad) contributions to BJP, he asked.