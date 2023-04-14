‘Congress will gain power for sure’
April 14, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Opposition Leader Siddharamaiah has said ‘As the people of the State are fed up of BJP Government’s misrule, Congress will ascend the seat of power for sure. For the overall development of Chamundeshwari Constituency, the victory of party candidate Mavinahalli Siddegowda should be ensured in the election.’

Speaking after inaugurating the meeting of Congress leaders and party workers of Chamundeshwari Constituency organised at a choultry in Kergalli yesterday, he said “I got a political birth in Chamundeshwari Constituency.  I have a lot of respect and love towards the people of the Constituency. That was the reason why I granted adequate funds for Chamundeshwari, as Chief Minister. Many wanted me to contest election this time from here, but I opted for Varuna which also includes my native (Siddaramanahundi) to contest my last election.” A total of 11 leaders had applied for ticket from Chamundeshwari, but the High Command has officially announced the candidature of Mavinahalli Siddegowda, he said.

