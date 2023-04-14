Battle for Varuna – Ignore rival, have faith in voters: Siddu on Somanna

April 14, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Opposition Leader in the Legislative Assembly Siddharamaiah has exuded confidence that he will emerge victorious in Varuna Constituency, irrespective of whether his rival is V. Somanna of BJP or whoever.

Speaking to media persons after seeking the blessings of Suttur Mutt Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji in city yesterday, Siddharamaiah said “I am not bothered about my opponent, as I have confidence in the voters. The voters and party workers have decided to make me win the election. Our boy (his son and sitting MLA Dr. Yathindra Siddharamaiah) hit the campaign trail one month ago and he (BJP candidate V. Somanna) has come now. Let him canvass, as what counts more is who gets voters’ blessings than contesting the election.”

To a question whether Rahu, Kethu exist still, Siddharamaiah, who refused to comment, however said, “There is no fault in Somanna meeting Chamarajanagar MP V. Sreenivasa Prasad, also a BJP leader. Let them flood money in Varuna and do whatever they want, I won’t rack my brain.”

The High Command should decide on my second seat Kolar. Given the opportunity to contest the election from Kolar, I will take the plunge, or else will contest only from Varuna, he clarified.

To another question on why Siddharamaiah alone is targeted by rivals during every election, he said “It is due to fear that they target me always. More the fear, more the enemies, isn’t it?”

“I don’t have anything personal towards Somanna as during 2006 (Chamundeshwari by-election), he had canvassed for me. Now, as he is the political opponent, our leaders and workers want to defeat him in the election. Yathindra is already going to villages to seek votes,” the Congress leader said.

“I have already visited 60 Assembly Constituencies and in the remaining 20 days, I will tour 80 Constituencies, covering at least four segments per day,” said Siddharamaiah.

Talks with Seer

Siddharamaiah also held separate talks with Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji during his visit to the Mutt. He kept the supporters accompanying him away and held discussions with Swamiji for over 15 minutes.

Nomination on Apr. 19

I will file nomination papers from Varuna on Apr.19. Besides, I will campaign for a day in my home Constituency. I am confident that the people will bless me, even if all the forces come together. I became Opposition Leader and also Chief Minister from Varuna. Hence, I am confident that the people of Varuna will handhold me in this election, said Siddharamaiah Opposition Leader.