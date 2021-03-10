Mahashivarathri celebrations at Suttur

March 10, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: As part of Mahashivarathri, special programmes will be held at Suttur Srikshetra on Mar. 11. Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji will grace the occasion.

In the morning, special pujas will be performed at Kartru Gadduge of Adijagadguru Sri Shivarathreeshwara Shivayogi, Sri Mahadeshwara, Sri Someshwara, Sri Veerabhadreshwara, Sri Nanjundeshwara and Sri Narayanaswamy Temples.

Special pujas will be again performed from 6 pm on Mar. 11 to 6 am next day (Mar. 12) followed by Shivadeekshe at 7 pm and silver chariot Prakarotsava at 9.30 pm.

5 pm to 6.30 pm: Cultural programmes by school children at Gadduge premises; 6.30 pm to 8 pm: Bhakti Sankeertana by Raghuleela Sangeetha Mandira, Mysuru; 9.30 pm to 10 pm: Vachana Gayana by music teachers of Suttur Residential School; 10 pm to 12 am: Jeevanotsaha by Indumati Salimutt and team, Kalaburagi; 12 am to 2 am: Bhaktigeethe by Gurushanthappa and team of Suttur.

Akhanda Bhajans will be held by various bhajan troupes from Thursday 6 am to Friday 6 am, according to a press release.

K. Hemmanahalli Jathre tomorrow

On account of Mahashivarathri, ancient Hoysala period (1188 AD) temple, Sri Mahalingeshwara Temple at K. Hemmanahalli, Mysuru taluk, has organised a grand 27th Annual Jathra Festival tomorrow. From 6 am (Thursday) to 6 am the following day, Rudrabhisheka and Alankara will be held. Devotees themselves can conduct Abhisheka to ancient linga. They have to bring water and required items. As part of cultural programmes, from 10 am onwards a grand talent show will be conducted by village children. In the evening artistes of Sri Ankeshwara Yakshagana Kala Thanda, Ankanalli, KR Nagar will present Kari Bantana Kathe in Moodalapaaya Yakshagana form. Thereafter from 10 pm till sunrise, artistes of Sri Beereshwara Krupaposhitha Nataka Mandali, Sigalli, Mysuru, will present Sri Rama Patabhisheka drama. For details contact M. Ganesh on Mob: 93423-36927 or P.S. Nayak: 99451-61460 or Ananthavardhana: 94492-64920.

At Arya Samaj

Mysuru Arya Samaj has organised Rishi Bodh Utsav to celebrate the enlightenment of Hindu religious scholar, reformer and founder of Arya Samaj Maharshi Dayananda Saraswati at Samaj premises in Devaraja Mohalla tomorrow at 5 pm, according to a press release.