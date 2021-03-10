Temples gear up for Shivarathri

March 10, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Ahead of Mahashivarathri festival tomorrow (Mar.11), all Shiva temples in city are being spruced up. The festival is celebrated in honour of Lord Shiva by chanting of prayers, fasting and meditation, Jaagaran (an all night vigil) and pujas.

All temples in the Palace premises were cleaned today. Special pujas will be performed at the famed Trineshwaraswamy temple in the Palace premises. A day before the festival, the Chinnada Kolaga (Golden Mask) was brought from the District Treasury in the Deputy Commissioner’s Office to Trineshwaraswamy temple under tight Police security.

The Golden Mask was handed over to temple priest M.S. Santhanam. The Kolaga, which was donated by the erstwhile Maharaja Jayachamaraja Wadiyar to the temple in 1954 following the birth of his son Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar, weighs 11-kg and is 2 ½ ft. in height. The associated jewels too were handed over to temple authorities.

The pujas at Trineshwaraswamy temple will begin as early as 5 am tomorrow with Mahabhisheka, Rudrabhisheka and all other customary rituals. After the completion of rituals, the temple will be thrown open for devotees from 6 am. Devotees can have darshan till 12 midnight. All the gates of the Palace will be opened tomorrow right from early morning till midnight. A special counter has been set up near the temple for distribution of prasada. Temple authorities have got clearance from the MCC and other concerned authorities for mass scale distribution of prasada. The devotees have been asked to strictly follow COVID-19 norms, according to Chamundeshwari Hill Temple Executive Officer (EO) Yathiraj Sampathkumaran.

Assistant EO Dinesh, Muzrai Tahsildar C.G. Krishna, Manager Sheela, Palace ACP Chandrashekar, Palace Security Inspector Raghavendra, Priest Srihari and others were present.

Picture shows Shivalingas being given a water wash at Gurukula.

Similarly, Chandramouleshwaraswamy temple at Mathrumandali Circle in V.V. Mohalla, Mahadeshwara Temple near Air Force Selection Board on Bannur Road, Mahadeshwara Temple on Valmiki Road, Gurukula on Ramanuja Road, which is famous for its 101 Shivalingas, Kamakameshwari Temple also on Ramanuja Road, Amrutheshwara Temple on Dewan’s road and all other Shiva temples in the city are being decorated and illuminated with colourful lightings for tomorrow’s festival.

The managements of all temples have erected barricades to regulate large number of devotees. Police have made security arrangements around temples.