BJP will win 140-plus seats: District Minister

April 14, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Cooperation and District Minister S.T. Somashekar, who was in city yesterday, said that the tickets have been announced after doing much homework and BJP will win over 140 seats in the elections on May 10.

Speaking to media persons after seeking the blessings of Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji, he said “I came to Swamiji to seek the blessings, as I have filed nomination paper from Yeshwanthpur Constituency. I have also offered puja to Goddess Chamundeshwari at Chamundi Hill.”

Reacting to the developments after the announcement of tickets, Somashekar said “It is common for leaders to vent their disappointment during the announcement of ticket. The party top brass will hold talks with disgruntled leaders and everything will be normal in a day or two. However, in our party the ticket has been announced after much deliberations and hence the BJP will score victory in over 140 seats this time.”

Campaigning in 4 districts

“The party has instructed me to campaign in four districts. I will start campaigning from Apr.24 in Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar and Hassan districts. At Yeshwanthpur in Bengaluru, I was in favour of development 365 days of the year. I have been at the service of the people of my Constituency for the last 10 years. The voters will bless me this time too,” said Somashekar.

BJP candidate for T. Narasipur Constituency Dr. Revanna too sought the blessings of Suttur Seer on the occasion.