16 nominations filed on first day in district

April 14, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: As filing of nomination papers began with the issuance of Poll Notification, Mysuru district, which has 11 Assembly segments, saw nomination by a total of 16 candidates on the first day yesterday.

Those who filed their nomination papers included Periyapatna Congress candidate K. Venkatesh, who is a former Minister. Other candidates who filed their nomination papers were: R. Tunga Srinivas as Independent candidate in Periyapatna, Paramesh of KRS (Karnataka Rashtra Samiti) party in K.R. Nagar, Thimmabovi and Beeresh as Independent candidates in Hunsur, S. Roopa, a BJP ticket aspirant in H.D. Kote, M.S. Praveen as KRS party candidate in Chamundeshwari, P.S. Sandhya as SUCI (Socialist Unity Centre of India) party candidate in K.R.Constituency, K.S. Somasundar of KRS party in K.R. Constituency, S. Sumalatha of Prajaakeeya Party in K.R. Constituency, Sundar Premkumar of KRS party in N.R. Constituency, Ayub Khan, a JD(S) ticket aspirant from N.R. Constituency, Dharmashree of Aam Aadmi Party in N.R. Constituency, K.H. Abdul Majid of SDPI (Social Democratic Party of India) in N.R., Ayub Khan of New Indian New Congress Party in N.R. and M. Ravikumar of KRS party in Varuna Constituency.

While nomination papers were filed by candidates in 8 Assembly Constituencies of the district on the first day, three other Constituencies — Nanjangud, Chamaraja and T. Narasipur — recorded nil nominations, according to Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra, who is also the District Electoral officer.

A candidate can enter the nomination filing office along with only four other persons. The last date for filing of nomination papers is Apr.20. A candidate can file his/her nomination paper from 11 am to 3 pm on all working days till Apr.20 (barring Apr.14, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti and Apr.16, Sunday, which are public holidays).

The scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on Apr.21 and the last date for withdrawal of nomination papers is Apr.24.

Polling will take place on May 10 (7 am to 6 pm) and the counting of votes of all the 11 Assembly segments of the district will be taken up at 8 am on May 13 at Maharani’s Commerce and Management College for Women on Valmiki road in the city.