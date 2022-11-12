Muslim men shoulder Hindu woman’s bier for cremation

November 12, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Members of the Muslim community in Mandi Mohalla helped perform the last rites of their Hindu neighbour this morning. The men also carried the woman’s bier to the crematorium and performed the rituals as per tradition and as directed by the priests there.

This heart-warming story was reported from Sunni Chowk of Mandi Mohalla and the deceased woman Shivamma, alias Kulli, had no relatives. She passed away at 7.30 pm yesterday and a group of youths from Islamia Naujawan Committee approached a few residents of Kailaspuram and Gandhinagar to find Shivamma’s distant relatives, if any, or if someone was willing to perform the last rites.

“There was no one to claim the body and we decided to cremate the body and follow all Hindu rituals associated with a cremation,” ex-Corporator and community leader Suhail Baig told Star of Mysore. Over 60 Muslim youths were part of funeral arrangements and procession.

“We contacted priests and people who know the Hindu cremation customs and carried out the entire rituals including the placing of the dead body on the bier. We brought the body to Jodi Thenginamara Road crematorium from Mandi Mohalla and performed the rites amidst rains under the guidance of the priests. We felt happy that we came to the rescue of the woman in her hour of need,” Baig said.

Shivamma was well-known in the area and lived amidst Muslims, doing odd jobs. “When we celebrated Tipu Jayanti recently and had served food to hundreds of participants, it was Shivamma who ensured that the place was clean and the food vessels and plates were all washed,” Suhail Baig recalled.

“It is for the first time we performed pujas and rituals and as this is for a noble cause, we are happy. May Shivamma’s soul rest in peace,” he added.

Others who took part in the rituals are Abdul Zameer, Abdul Saleem, Wajid, Saddam, Shamilu and Aijaz.