Prof. Sharanappa Halse takes charge as KSOU VC

November 12, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Prof. Sharanappa Vaijinath Halse has been appointed as the new Vice-Chancellor of Karnataka State Open University (KSOU), Mysuru.

Following the appointment, the new VC took charge last evening. Though it was a State holiday due to Kanakadasa Jayanti, the KSOU in-charge Registrar and Finance Officer Khadar Pasha facilitated the event. The notification in this regard was issued yesterday by the Office of Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, who is also the Chancellor of KSOU. Prof. Halse succeeds Prof. S. Vidyashankar, who was recently appointed as the VC of Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), Belagavi.

As per the Governor’s note, Prof. Sharanappa Halse will be in office for a period of three years with effect from the date of assumption of office or until he attains the age of 65, whichever is earlier.

Soon after taking charge, Prof. Halse told the KSOU officers and staff that the University has an illustrious history and he would tread on the path laid down by former VCs of the University without damaging the educational prospects of thousands of students. “Care will be taken to safeguard the interests of all students and also the University and its staff and more and more student-friendly initiatives will be taken,” Prof. Halse added, seeking administrative cooperation from the University staff and officers.

Prof. Sharanappa Halse had earlier served as the Registrar of Gulbarga University, Kalaburagi and HoD, Electronics, Karnataka State Akkamahadevi Women’s University, Vijayapura and also the Registrar and Vice-Chancellor of Davanagere University, Davanagere.

The new VC hails from Jaigaon village of Bhalki taluk in Bidar district. Prof. Halse has an M.Sc degree in Applied Electronics and over 30 years of teaching experience with over 26 years of multiple research activities to his credit.