Registration and microchip implantation for pet dogs

November 12, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: A registration of pet dogs and microchip implantation drive was held under the aegis of Canine Club Of Mysore (CCM) at Chamundipuram Veterinary Hospital this morning.

The drive was aimed at Microchipping dog breeds in Mysuru ahead of the National Dog Show scheduled for January, 2023.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, CCM President B.P. Manjunath, who is also a former Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA) Chairman, said that the single-dog registration drive was to facilitate pet owners to register their dog breeds so that they can become eligible to compete in the National-level Competition.

Pointing out that the CCM has set a target of microchipping and registering over 100 dogs today, Manjunath said that a recognised Judge of Kennel Club of India (KCI), which maintains a Registry of pure-bred dogs in India, will examine the pets and issue them certificates.

Highlighting the benefits of microchipping, Manjunath said that with increasing cases of dog-lifting, a microchipped dog can easily be reunited with owners from the lifters.

The pet can also participate in Dog Shows organised by KCI across the country, he said adding that dogs can be scanned for a microchip using a hand-held electronic device that will recognise the complete information stored in the chip.

If a pet is stolen or lost, Vets and Animal Shelters can scan the pet for the microchip and contact its owner via the database, he added.

He further said that microchipping of dogs must be done to maintain an unique identity and will also help in maintaining their purebred lineage.

Veterinarians Dr. Sanjeev Murthy, Dr. Arun and Dr. Jayaramaiah, CCM Office-bearers Vinod, Abhishek Hegde and Sanjay were present.