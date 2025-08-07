Mysore Airport maintenance burden grows as flight operations dip

August 7, 2025

Mysuru: Sources at Mysore Airport told Star of Mysore this morning that flight operations have significantly declined, with only IndiGo flights on the Hyderabad-Mysuru-Hyderabad and Chennai-Mysuru-Chennai routes

currently active. Services to other destinations — including Bengaluru, Kochi, Goa, Belagavi, Hubballi and Kalaburagi — have been suspended by the respective operators.

Following the inauguration of the access-controlled Mysuru-Bengaluru National Highway-275, demand for flights to Bengaluru has dropped to zero. Private airlines are reportedly unwilling to operate on this route due to poor occupancy.

“Airlines used to pay the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to operate from Mysore Airport. With the sharp reduction in flight operations, this revenue stream has dried up,” sources said.

They also noted that the Central Government’s subsidy support to private operators has been reduced, prompting airlines to reassess routes, profitability & load factors. Despite the decline in operations, maintenance costs at Mysore Airport remain high. While Karnataka State Industrial Security Force (KSISF) provides security personnel at no cost, and water is supplied free of charge, the airport receives electricity from Hubballi Airport, which sources power from solar plants and supplies excess energy to Mysuru grid.

However, airport authorities still incur significant expenses in maintaining infrastructure. This includes upkeep of the Airport premises, solar fencing, the Air Traffic Control (ATC) Tower and salaries for both regular and contractual staff. Additionally, the ATC signal tower software is costly and requires regular maintenance, sources added.

Mysore Airport earns an annual revenue of Rs. 2 to Rs. 3 crore from the Orient Flights Aviation Academy, which operates a hangar at the facility to train Commercial Pilot License (CPL) candidates. “If at least four to five more commercial flights are introduced on new routes, the airport’s income could rise significantly, helping reduce losses. Further, once the runway is extended, larger aircraft will be able to operate, which will boost revenue,” sources noted.