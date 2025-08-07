Mysore Airport under loss: Loses Rs. 73 crore since 2015
News, Top Stories

Mysore Airport under loss: Loses Rs. 73 crore since 2015

August 7, 2025

Mysuru: The Mysore Airport, operated by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), has reported a cumulative loss of Rs. 73.03 crore between the financial years 2015-16 and 2024-25. This was disclosed in the Rajya Sabha on Aug. 4 by Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol, in response to a question from Congress MP Jebi Mather Hisham.

The MP had sought details on airports operating at a loss, including financial performance since commissioning, and inquired whether the Govt. planned to shut down, repurpose or provide financial assistance to airports with negligible flight operations. In his reply, Mohol stated that 81 airports incurred losses in 2024-25, with a combined loss of Rs. 10,852.9 crore over the past decade.

Of these, four airports in Karnataka — Belagavi, Hubballi, Kalaburagi and Mysuru — collectively accounted for Rs. 560.26 crore in losses between 2015-16 and 2024-25.

Hubballi recorded the highest loss in the State at Rs. 226.45 crore, followed by Belagavi at Rs. 212.24 crore, Mysore Airport at Rs. 73.03 crore and Kalaburagi at Rs. 48.54 crore.

At present, 162 airports are operational across the country. Of the 81 loss-making airports, 22 are currently non-operational, the Minister Mohol added.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching