Mysore Bar Assn. greets CM
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Mysore Bar Assn. greets CM

July 16, 2026

Bengaluru: The Mysore Bar Association greeted Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar in Bengaluru recently and also  presented a memorandum to him seeking funds for overall development of the Association building, out of the CM’s Rs.10 crore special grant.

Responding to the plea, Shivakumar said he will take measures for releasing funds. The Association also brought to the attention of the CM on AAB’s (Advocates’ Association, Bengaluru) possible review petition in respect of the powers and jurisdiction of Civil Courts. Mysore Bar Association President S. Lokesh, General Secretary A.G. Sudheer, senior members G.S. Shivaswamy, H. Aravind, Suresh Paduvarahalli, Venkatesh Dasanakoppal and others were present.

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