Mysore Export Centre caught in 12-year delay

July 25, 2026

Proposed in 2008 and launched in 2014; Mysuru’s industrial community frustrated

Exporters travelling to other cities for customs clearance, other formalities

Mysuru: Mysuru’s long-promised Export Centre, conceived to support small, medium and large-scale industries, remains incomplete for more than a decade after work began, leaving the city’s industrialists frustrated. Although the project was first proposed in 2008, construction has dragged on for 12 years without completion.

The centre was envisioned as a one-stop facility to help exporters complete customs clearance and other export-related formalities locally, eliminating the need to travel to Bengaluru, Delhi, Chennai or Mumbai.

However, years of delays have turned the project into yet another example of stalled Government infrastructure.

The proposal originated in 2008 during the tenure of then Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, following a representation from the Mysuru Industries Association during P. Manivannan’s tenure as Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru. When the proposal was floated, Yediyurappa granted Rs. 30 lakh as initial budget.

The project was estimated to cost Rs. 9 crore, with the State and Union Governments expected to contribute Rs. 4 crore each, while the local industry body was to provide the remaining Rs. 1 crore. The project gained momentum in 2014 when then Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced it in the State Budget, allocating Rs. 30 lakh and sanctioning land along Hebbal Ring Road. The Union Government also released Rs. 4 crore under the Export Promotion Assistance Scheme.

Foundation stone laid on June 28, 2014

The foundation stone was laid on June 28, 2014. The Visvesvaraya Trade Promotion Council was appointed as the nodal agency, while KIADB was entrusted with executing the project. Construction began on a half-acre site with plans for a five-storey building measuring about 80,000 sq. ft. Progress, however, soon stalled. First contractor abandoned the project after completing only basement, resulting in a delay of nearly 3 years before being blacklisted.

A fresh tender was subsequently awarded, but the building plan was scaled down from five floors to four. Work has again come to a standstill after the fourth-floor slab was completed, with plastering and finishing works yet to commence.

Industrialists point out that while the State had committed Rs. 4 crore towards the project, only Rs. 1 crore has been released so far. The remaining Rs. 3 crore is still pending, leaving the structure incomplete and the project in limbo. They also note that despite Siddaramaiah serving two terms as CM, adequate funding was never provided to complete what they describe as a key infrastructure project for his home district.

Mysuru exports goods worth thousands of crores of rupees every year. Yet, in the absence of a dedicated export facilitation centre, exporters continue to travel to cities such as Bengaluru, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai to complete customs and other statutory formalities, adding to both costs and delays.

Travel to other cities

If completed, the long-delayed Mysore Export Centre is expected to significantly ease the burden on local exporters.

Currently, goods manufactured in Mysuru, including agarbathi, food products, plastics, handicrafts, engineering goods, chemicals and ready-made garments, are exported through ports in Mangaluru, Kochi, Mumbai and Chennai. Industrialists say the facility would simplify export procedures, reduce dependence on intermediaries, minimise the risk of fraud in overseas trade and eliminate the need to travel for mandatory customs and regulatory formalities.

The Export Centre would allow exporters to complete documentation, tax payments and customs-related processes locally through a single facility.

It is also expected to provide guidance on packaging standards, exporter training and access to verified information on overseas buyers, helping businesses avoid fraud and reducing their reliance on agents charging hefty commissions.