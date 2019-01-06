Mysore Palace entrance gates get new Metal Detectors

Mysuru: As part of upgradation of security at Mysore Palace, new metal detectors have been installed at all the entrance gates of the Palace.

The new metal detectors are installed after replacing the old ones.

The new detectors called ‘Multi-Zone Door Frame Metal Detector’ has the latest security features.

While the old detectors could detect only metal objects, the new ones have in-built cameras which can detect all sorts of objects.

These cameras can also capture the photographs of visitors. The new Multi-Zone Door Frame Metal Detector also has a LED screen.

The installation of new metal detectors will further boost security at the Palace.

Mysore Palace is being visited by thousands of visitors from across the globe every day.

