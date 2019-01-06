People complain to MLA Ramdas over difficulties in getting certificates at MCC

Mysuru: Even as the Government has introduced e-JanMa app for issuing Birth and Death Certificates quickly, the initiative seems to have not served the purpose in Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) as people have started complaining about the delay in getting certificates.

On Saturday, many people who lined up before the Birth-Death Certificate counter at the MCC, had to wait for long to get their required certificate.

The people, upset over the long delay in the issuance of certificates, complained to KR MLA S.A. Ramdas who came to the MCC office for attending an Ashraya Samiti meeting.

However, the MCC staff attributed the delay due to faults in the new software installed for the issuance of certificates.

Following complaints, MLA Ramdas directed the Commissioner to get the software corrected and expedite the issuance of Birth and Death Certificates.

The MLA also told the officials to consider issuance of the certificates at all MCC Zonal offices, facilitate online payment of fees and start an exclusive helpline in this regard.

