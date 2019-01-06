Health Insurance Cards to all BPL families: MP Pratap Simha
Mysuru: Health Insurance Cards to all BPL (Below Poverty Line) families are being issued under the Ayushman Bharat – Arogya Karnataka Scheme brought out by the Union and State Government.

Disclosing this at a press meet at Jaladarshini Guest House here yesterday, MP Pratap Simha said that the scheme with an annual health cover of up to Rs. 5 lakh per family would initially cover BPL families and added that it would be later extended to APL (Above Poverty Line) families. He further said that the registration for the Health Card had commenced at the Government Hospital in T. Narasipur taluk and would be extended throughout the district.

Continuing, Pratap Simha said that the scheme is valid in Government Hospitals and selected private hospitals. He further said that the secondary treatment if unavailable at Government Hospitals can be referred to private hospitals.

Though the Union Government is funding 60% for the scheme, the State Government is publicising the scheme affixing the photos of the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister misguiding  the people, regretted the MP.

Ticket for all sitting MPs

All sitting State BJP MPs would get party tickets for the Lok Sabha Poll and will emerge victorious, asserted Pratap Simha.

Speaking to reporters on a casual note he said that there was no confusion in BJP regarding distributing tickets for candidates which was existing only in JD(S) and Congress. He pointed out that a few members of other parties were wrongly publicising that he would be denied the ticket.

Referring to the discovery of Rs. 26 lakh cash with the typist of the office of Minister Puttaranga Shetty, the MP sarcastically said that the amount was too small when Congress had swindled hundreds of crores of rupees.

January 6, 2019

