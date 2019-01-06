ISKCON Sri Krishna Balarama Ratha Yatra taken out in city
Mysuru: The 21st Sri Krishna Balarama Rath Yatra of International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) was taken out in city last evening.

The Rath Yatra commenced in front of Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple here and passed through Gandhi Square,  Sayyaji Rao Road, Devaraj Urs Road, Chamaraja Double Road, RTO Circle and reached the ISKCON Temple in Jayanagar.

The 35 feet tall decorated chariot carried the idols of Krishna and Balarama, which was accompanied by devotees of ISKCON chanting Sankeerthane.

Speaking on the occasion,  Chennai ISKCON President Sthoka Krishnaswamy recalled that the Rath Yatra commenced over 500 years ago to convey the messages of Lord Krishna.

Former MLC G. Madhusudan said that people should study the life of Lord Krishna to understand the concept of Dharma, Mind, Talk and Work.

ISKCON Mysuru President Chaitanyadasa, MLA L. Nagendra and others were present.

January 6, 2019

