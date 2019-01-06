Two-day Malnad-Coastal Food Festival Amruthapaka inaugurated

40 stalls put up at Ursu Boarding School premises

Mysuru: People of various walks of life from city thronged Sri Chamaraja Ursu Boarding School, Krishnaraja Boulevard near Maharaja’s College Grounds , the venue of two-day Malnad Coastal Food Festival to taste the mouth-watering food, snacks, herbal juices and other Malnad-Coastal delicacies that began yesterday.

The two-day food festival ‘Amruthapaka’ is organised jointly by Havyaka Sangha and Raghavendra Puja Bandar of city and will conclude this evening.

Malnad-Coastal and Mysuru region delicacies like Chole Masala, Kotte Kadabu, Bili Chutney, Bili Holige, Ennegai, Akkiroti, Halasina Ele Idli, Uddina Vada, Masala Vada, Appehuli, Halbai, Gasagase Payasa, Puliyogare, Sweet and Khara Pongal, Masala Idli, Nucchinahunde, Bhat’s Benne Dose, Akki Kesari Bath, Akki Vada, Malnad Holige, Kuttulakki and Godhi Halwa are the main attractions of the food festival.

Visitors enjoyed the Bidrakki Payasa, Melukote Iyengar Puliyogare, Churumuri Pachodi, Genasu Bajji etc. in large numbers. The organisers had put up 40 stalls at the venue.

Earlier, Kannada cine actor Deepa Ravishankar who inaugurated the food festival, advised the people to encourage their children to taste the desi-food items instead of Pizza and Burger.

District Co-operative Union President H.V. Rajeev, Corporation Bank Regional Managing Director S.L. Ganapathi, Sirasi Veda Wellness Centre Chief Dr Venkataramana Heggade, Hon. President D.N. Krishnamurthy, Havyaka Sangha President L.N. Heggade, Secretary Shantharam Heggade, Shantharam Bhat, Arunachal Sharma, Ravindra Joshi, G.K. Umesh, Ramesh, Suresh Heggade and others were present.

